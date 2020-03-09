Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) to Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -220.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is -840.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

