Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $39.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE GVA opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $841.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Construction (GVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.