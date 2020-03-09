GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) versus DHI Group (NASDAQ:DHX) Financial Survey

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 6.04% -103.33% 8.55% DHI Group 8.40% 8.17% 4.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GreenSky and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenSky currently has a consensus target price of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.74%. DHI Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than DHI Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of DHI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $529.65 million 2.08 $24.26 million $0.57 10.72 DHI Group $149.37 million 0.80 $12.55 million $0.24 9.21

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GreenSky beats DHI Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

