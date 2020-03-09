Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 43,585 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 316,447 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,536,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,339,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,507,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $35.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.87.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

