Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.18% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 285,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $488.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.67.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.