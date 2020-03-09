Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,075 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,639,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,164,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 over the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.