Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on South State in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.27. South State Corp has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $88.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

