Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

NYSE:EMR opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

