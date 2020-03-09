Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,320.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

TFLO stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.