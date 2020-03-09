Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,330 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,120,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $907,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $62.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

