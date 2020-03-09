Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $10.88 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $228.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.05. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.35.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

