Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $11.35 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the period. VF makes up 2.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of VF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $100.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

