Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $11.75 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $89,666,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $54,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.02 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

