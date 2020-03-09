Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $164.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.