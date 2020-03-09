Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $9.42 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,525,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,295,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,725,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $173.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average is $182.10. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $160.87 and a one year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

