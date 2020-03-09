Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 32.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in VMware by 161.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 96.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,341 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $117.13 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

