Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 18,205 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.68 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.