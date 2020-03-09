Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,279 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

