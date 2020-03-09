Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of HABT stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $364.26 million, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 305.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 145,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 29.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 114.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Habit Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

