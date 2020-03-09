Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.02). Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 5,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

