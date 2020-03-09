Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €42.60 and its 200-day moving average is €43.83. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.