HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $349.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HCI Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in HCI Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

