Head-To-Head Analysis: Rattler Midstream (RTLR) versus Its Competitors

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rattler Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rattler Midstream and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 5 10 0 2.67 Rattler Midstream Competitors 545 2056 2495 97 2.41

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $22.15, suggesting a potential upside of 124.68%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 56.80%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Rattler Midstream pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.9% and pay out 122.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.96% 11.56% 4.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 15.41 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.64 billion $657.56 million 27.15

Rattler Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rattler Midstream competitors beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

