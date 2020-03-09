Head to Head Comparison: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) vs. Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Liberty Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.13 -$27.43 million N/A N/A Liberty Global $11.54 billion 1.00 $11.52 billion N/A N/A

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics 5.55% 6.81% 3.92% Liberty Global 99.83% -17.91% -2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Liberty Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty Global beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

