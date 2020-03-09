Head to Head Comparison: OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) versus MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OSI Systems and MACOM Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00 MACOM Technology Solutions 1 4 5 0 2.40

OSI Systems presently has a consensus price target of $120.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.74%. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.08, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 6.45% 15.51% 6.57% MACOM Technology Solutions -83.56% -15.36% -4.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and MACOM Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.27 $64.80 million $4.32 19.01 MACOM Technology Solutions $499.71 million 3.19 -$383.80 million ($0.60) -40.02

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats MACOM Technology Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. The company's Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. Its Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices primarily under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, and OSI Laserscan names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, this segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless basestations, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radar, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and test and measurement. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/PON; data centers; and industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

