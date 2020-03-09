Head-To-Head Review: Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Trustmark (NYSE:TRMK)

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Webster Financial has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Webster Financial pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Webster Financial and Trustmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webster Financial $1.44 billion 2.18 $382.72 million $4.07 8.42 Trustmark $710.41 million 2.37 $150.46 million $2.45 10.78

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Webster Financial and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webster Financial 26.57% 12.99% 1.31% Trustmark 21.18% 9.38% 1.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Webster Financial and Trustmark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webster Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38 Trustmark 1 2 0 0 1.67

Webster Financial currently has a consensus price target of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 50.52%. Trustmark has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.69%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Trustmark on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and commercial and industrial lending and leasing, commercial real estate lending, equipment financing, and asset-based lending, as well as treasury and payment services. This segment also offers relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients with deposit and loan products; and asset management, financial planning, and trust services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The company also provides telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 157 banking centers and 316 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. Further, it engages in the administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and provision of corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 181 full-service branches and 14 limited-service branches; 178 ATMs and 4 interactive teller machines (ITMs) at on-premise locations; and 61 ATMs and 3 ITMs at off-premise locations. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

