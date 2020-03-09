Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.06.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.25. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,271,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

