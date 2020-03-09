Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

HLX stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.93.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.