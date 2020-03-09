Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP opened at $27.60 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 307,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.