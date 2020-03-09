Herc (NYSE:HRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Herc has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Herc by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

