Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $62.32 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

