Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Lowered to $92.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura upped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.53. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,064,000 after buying an additional 793,632 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,751,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,198,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after buying an additional 394,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,196,000 after buying an additional 125,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

