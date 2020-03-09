Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOLI. BidaskClub upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $880.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.49. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,072,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,341,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,420,000 after buying an additional 48,069 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,078,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 652,339 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,561,000 after buying an additional 122,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,109,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 116,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

