HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a news impact score of -1.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.41. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.11.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and polysilicon in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company also produces and manufactures multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types for the production of photovoltaic conversion.

