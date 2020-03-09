Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

