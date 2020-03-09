Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.94 ($60.40).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €38.04 ($44.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52-week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.83.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.