Ian Davis Acquires 345 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Ian Davis bought 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,976.85 ($2,600.43).

Ian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Ian Davis bought 286 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 588.20 ($7.74) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 564.80 ($7.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 658.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 714.99. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is -0.17%.

RR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 886 ($11.65) target price (down from GBX 938 ($12.34)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 887.80 ($11.68).

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

