Independent Research Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €10.90 Price Target

Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.28 ($18.93).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.42 ($12.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.11 and its 200 day moving average is €12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.58. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52-week low of €10.24 ($11.90) and a 52-week high of €16.79 ($19.52).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

