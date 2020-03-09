Independent Research Reiterates €92.00 Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Independent Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CON. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €126.59 ($147.20).

Shares of CON stock opened at €85.55 ($99.48) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.10. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion and a PE ratio of -79.66. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a fifty-two week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

