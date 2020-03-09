Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.49. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

