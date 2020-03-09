Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $112.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 148.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $154.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.94.

In other news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

