Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP boosted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,056 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 2.11% of Ingredion worth $130,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Ingredion’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,781 shares of company stock valued at $248,380. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

