InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (NASDAQ:NIMU) Critical Contrast

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems (OTCMKTS:NIMU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InMode and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $45.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.47%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems N/A -317.60% -82.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 6.49 $61.15 million $1.60 19.85 Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems $10,000.00 458.26 -$1.62 million N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems.

Summary

InMode beats Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices to healthy individuals, as well as for physicians and their patients. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

