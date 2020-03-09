INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.83, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other INmune Bio news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $966,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 67.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

