Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Acquires 36,685 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57).

BARC opened at GBX 130.94 ($1.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 164.33. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Barclays to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 210.42 ($2.77).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

