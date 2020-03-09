Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $5.60 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. ValuEngine raised Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

