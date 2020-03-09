InspireMD (NSPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect InspireMD to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

NSPR opened at $0.95 on Monday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.42.

Get InspireMD alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.