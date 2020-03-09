International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.47 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $536.15 million, a P/E ratio of -486.75 and a beta of 0.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Seaways by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 15.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

