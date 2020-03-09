Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.