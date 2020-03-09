Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $102.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $100.44 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.